Jammu encounter site 24 km from PM Modi's Sunday event

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, April 22
The encounter site at Sunjuwan, on the outskirts of Jammu, is barely 20 km from the event in Samba district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Sunday.
Two Pak terrorists and a CISF officer were killed in the pre-dawn encounter.
Security agencies said that the forces are already on high alert in the region in view of the PM’s visit. A high-level meeting of police and intelligence agencies will take place later in the day to review security arrangements ahead of the visit.
An alert has been sounded across the region even as the Army also started combing operation in and around Sunjuwan military camp. Sniffer dogs and drones are being used for the operation.
