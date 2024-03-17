Jammu family ‘manhandled’ by Punjab cops

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

A family in Vijaypur, Samba, has alleged that Punjab policemen arrived early on Saturday morning to arrest their YouTuber son, Nikhil Singh, just for “exposing the drug trade in a Punjab university”. Claiming that Nikhil’s name was not even mentioned in the FIR, the family also alleged that the cops manhandled Nikhil’s father and uncle. Nikhil Singh recently conducted a sting operation in the university, revealing drug consumption on the premises, his family stated.

The family also mentioned that cops wanted to arrest Nikhil without a legal warrant. Nikhil’s mother told mediapersons in Jammu that the police personnel arrived at 7 am, searched the rooms and enquired about her son’s whereabouts. She claimed that when she sought arrest warrant, they were unable to provide one. She said they attempted to conceal the FIR written in Punjabi and repeatedly asked about her son.

The family told reporters that Nikhil’s mother took a photo of the FIR. They said Nikhil’s name was not mentioned in the FIR. The family said they informed the J&K Police about the incident.

According to the family members, they are contemplating registering a complaint against the Punjab cops who arrived “without evidence”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar