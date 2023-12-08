Jammu FCI to be upgraded to Institute of Hotel Mgmt

Jammu, December 7
The Food Craft Institute, Jammu, would soon be upgraded as Institute of Hotel Management to cater to requirement of skilled manpower for the industry in the region.
This was informed during the 18th governing body meeting of Food Craft Institution, Jammu, held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Saurabh Bhagat. It was revealed in the meeting that the proposal, in this regard, has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism for approval.
The meeting accorded approval to purchase of bus for the institute, installation of rooftop solar panels and creation of hostel facility within the campus.
The Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of the institute which has tied up with J&K police for training of their jail inmates and kin of martyrs for making them employable. He also lauded FCI for conducting various skill development programmes in the hospitality sector within the campus and other satellite centres creating more entrepreneurs for the industry.
It was decided in the meeting that soon a mega millet festival would be organised to enable students of FCI showcase their culinary skills wherein industry leaders and professionals shall be invited. Besides, FCI Jammu has already come up with a booklet of millet recipes.
