Jammu gets Tirupati temple; will boost tourism, says L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 8

The Tirupati Balaji temple was opened at Majeen area of Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city on Thursday. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the inauguration ceremony.

Reddy said the temple, spread over 62 acres, would carry the message across the world that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. “This will be a centre of spirituality and Sanatan traditions,” he said. He said it was the result of the commitment of the board members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams that Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple’s construction work had been completed in a short span.

Sinha said the dedication of Lord Venkateswara temple would strengthen religious tourism circuit in J&K. “It will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory,” he said.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah was expected to appear virtually, but he couldn’t.

The Lieutenant Governor said the shrines of Sri Venkateswara, Amarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, Hazratbal, etc., would develop J&K as the cultural-spiritual capital of the country.