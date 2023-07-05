Jammu Government Medical College Principal booked for age fabrication

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 4

Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal and Dean of Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals, Jammu, has been booked by the Crime Branch for allegedly forging her birth date to get undue advantage in her career. Sharma was booked for cheating and forgery after an inquiry over a complaint lodged by one Manu Gupta, a resident of Channi Himmat in Jammu.

The complainant had alleged that Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma had tampered with her age documents to get undue advantage for getting admission in the MBBS course at the GMC, Jammu, as she was underage for MBBS admission as per the Medical Council of India norms.

Crime Branch officials said Sharma possessed two birth dates — April 8, 1964 and April 8, 1965. The inquiry revealed that while applying for the MBBS course, she had submitted her matriculation diploma mentioning her birth year as 1964 to get admission in 1981. Later, at the time of getting appointed as an assistant surgeon in 1988, Sharma claimed that her birth year was 1965.