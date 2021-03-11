Jammu: Hurriyat leaders' premises raided, 'incriminating' papers seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 6

The police in Jammu city today raided at least three premises of Hurriyat and banned Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and seized “incriminating” documents. The raids were conducted in connection with a case registered in 2007 after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The investigation as well as legal proceedings of this case have been going on with two accused — Rayees Ahmed Malik of Dalpatia Mohalla in Jammu and Mohd Sharif Sartaj of of Bhallesa Doda, at present Khatikan Talab in Jammu — evading arrest.

Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said that after issuance of house search warrants by a judicial magistrate, special teams of the Jammu police conducted raids at the houses of both these accused in Dalpatia Mohalla, Sunjuwan, and Khadika Talab area.

Several sensitive documents have been seized in presence of an executive magistrate, the police said.

The seized material includes Jamaat-e-Islami literature related to Doda region, forms for admission to Pakistan medical colleges , a report regarding Pakistan citizen Abdul Rehman who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to J&K separation movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran among others.

The Jammu SSP said a fresh case was lodged at the Peer Mitha police station after the recovery of incriminating material.