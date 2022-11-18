Jammu: In 3 months, 50 killed in mishaps

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 17

Road accidents in the mountainous region of Jammu division have snuffed out over 50 lives in the past three months. Most of the major accidents took place in Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban.

On Wednesday, eight persons were killed when an SUV fell into a gorge in Kishtwar as the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve. As per the police, most of the accidents occur due to overspending or overloading.

Local residents often say the authorities have hardly done anything in this direction. After the Kishtwar mishap, Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairman of the Democratic Azad Party, had said the authorities concerned should ensure enough safety measures to prevent mishaps.

On November 14, three senior government officials and a driver died in Doda when their vehicle skidded off road into the gorge apparently due to low visibility and rain in the area. It invited sharp reactions from political and social circles as the mishap had left dead a superintending engineer, an executive engineer and an assistant executive engineer.

In the wake of continuing mishaps, local residents have formed groups in different areas to help the victims. One such NGO is Banihal Volunteers. Its secretary Syed Mudasir said his group had 51 people in Ramban district and they were equipped with ropes, metal and wood cutters, first aid kits among other items to rescue mishap victims.

Four persons were killed in Doda on November 8, four persons died on September 15, eleven lost their lives on September 14 and seven on September 5 in different mishaps.

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the government should tell what action had been taken over recommendations of a committee formed to prepare a comprehensive report on causes and measures to bring down road mishaps in the area. He said the panel submitted its report years ago, but the government was yet to come out with its action-taken report.

Recent road accidents

Nov 16: Eight travellers dead as SUV falls into gorge in Kishtwar.

Nov 14: 3 government officials and a driver dead in Doda mishap.

Nov 8: Four killed in Doda as a vehicle falls into Chenab river.

Sept 15: Four killed, over 25 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri.