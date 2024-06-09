Jammu jeweller crafts 3-kg lotus flower in silver for Modi on taking office as PM for third term

PTI

Jammu, June 9

A jeweller from Jammu affiliated with BJP has crafted a 3-kg lotus flower — the party symbol — in pure silver as a gift for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on assuming office for the third term on Sunday.

Rinku Chauhan, a resident of Muthi village on the outskirts of Jammu, said the idea to present the unique gift to Modi came to his mind after the BJP government fulfilled its promise of revoking Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and constructed Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

“It took me 15 to 20 days to prepare this gift for our beloved prime minister. I have personally crafted the lotus flower in silver, and now I am waiting to present it to him,” said Chauhan, spokesperson of the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

He was expelled by the party in 2018 for supporting an independent candidate — his wife — against the party’s official candidate in Urban Local Bodies elections. However, his expulsion was revoked within a few weeks.

Chauhan, who is affiliated with BJP for nearly two decades, said he was confident of Modi’s return for the third term, given his good work and popularity across the country.

Displaying the well-framed gift, he said he used all his experience and “his soul rests in it. I hope Modi will like this gift as he is like God to me.”

His wife Anjali Chauhan said they are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister to hand over this gift to him.

Meanwhile, a group of yoga enthusiasts performed their routine morning exercise at Mubarak Mandi in the old city with special prayers for Modi for the successful tenure of next five years.

The participants were seen carrying ‘Modi masks’ and also chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, expressing happiness over BJP returning to power for the third term.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jammu #Narendra Modi