Jammu: Juniors back in schools after 2 years

Jammu, February 21
Following Covid-19 protocol, teachers in Jammu welcomed junior students after nearly two years on Monday. The attendance in private schools remained thin. The schools were opened for Classes IX to XII on February 14. Schools in the winter zone (hilly areas) will see offline classes from February 28.
Flower petals were showered on students below Class IX who entered Government Girls Middle School, Channi Himmat. “We are seeing them physically after two years. While online classes continued, students’ presence in schools is a welcome step,” said a teacher who did not want to be named.
Meanwhile, School Education Director (Jammu) Ravi Shankar Sharma assessed the progress of smart classroom project in schools. “With technological advancement and the National Education Policy-2020 laying stress on dual mode of education, including online as well as offline mode, establishment of smart classrooms has gained paramount importance,” said Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...