Jammu: Juniors back in schools after 2 years

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 21

Following Covid-19 protocol, teachers in Jammu welcomed junior students after nearly two years on Monday. The attendance in private schools remained thin. The schools were opened for Classes IX to XII on February 14. Schools in the winter zone (hilly areas) will see offline classes from February 28.

Flower petals were showered on students below Class IX who entered Government Girls Middle School, Channi Himmat. “We are seeing them physically after two years. While online classes continued, students’ presence in schools is a welcome step,” said a teacher who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, School Education Director (Jammu) Ravi Shankar Sharma assessed the progress of smart classroom project in schools. “With technological advancement and the National Education Policy-2020 laying stress on dual mode of education, including online as well as offline mode, establishment of smart classrooms has gained paramount importance,” said Sharma.