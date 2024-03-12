Jammu Kashmir National Front banned by govt under UAPA

New Delhi, March 12
The government on Tuesday banned Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared JKNF, a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, an “unlawful association” with immediate effect.
The government said JKNF has been “indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”.
It said members of JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory.
It also said members “have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces”. The order will have effect for a period of five years.
