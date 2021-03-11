Jammu: Locals elated as Google Translate adds Dogri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

The addition of Dogri language by Google on its translation platform has made local residents, especially language activists and experts, ecstatic. Dogri is spoken majorly in Jammu, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab (Pathankot and Gurdaspur). The platform included eight languages, including Dogri, on Google Translate to help people translate other languages to Dogri and vice versa.

Chanchal Bhasin, a Dogri author and lecturer, said it was the result of the efforts of people associated with Dogri. “Dogri is written in Devnagari script although its original script is Takri. The literature in Devnagari script is of high standard and deep that it can compete even at international level,” said Bhasin.

Dogri at present is an optional subject in Classes IX and X and an elective subject in Classes XI and XII in schools of J&K. The language is included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Rajeshwar Singh, general secretary of the Dogri Sanstha, an organisation that works to promote the culture and the language, said the major problem faced by people was to write Dogri. “Now, with the translation platform, it will become easy for new writers to write and understand in Dogri. The new generation is high-tech and uses mobile phone for most of the purposes. Dogri’s inclusion in Google Translate will definitely solve the problems for writers,” he added.

Dogra Akkhar, an online platform promoting Dogri, tweeted that Google Translate had added eight Indian languages that was a welcome step.