Jammu medical college gets ready to act tough with pickpockets on campus

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has stated that suspicious elements with the sole purpose of robbing poor patients are frequenting the premises of the institution.

The authorities have directed the security guards to act against these elements in a stringent manner.

“It has come to the knowledge of GMC administration that many suspicious elements are roaming on the premises of GMC with the aim of robbing poor and innocent patients and their attendants by way of pick pocketing. Our security staff and police administration staff are aware of such incidents and therefore remain vigilant. They have been directed by the administration to look out for persons roaming without any purpose and take appropriate measures. There have been many incidents in the past where patients and attendants have been robbed,” Dr Narinder Bhatial, Medical Superintendent, GMC Jammu, said in a statement.

The GMC administration had formed a fact-finding committee after there were allegations of misbehaviour with an elderly woman against a security guard of the hospital.

“The GMC administration investigated the matter by looking at the CCTV footage and by taking statements of the security staff on duty at that time. After detailed analysis, the factual report found that the woman was found roaming about on the hospital premises without any reason,” the statement read.

“On being questioned by security personnel, she raised a hue and cry. Still, the security personnel asked her firmly to leave the hospital premises. At no time, the security personnel ever told her that she would be searched in an inappropriate manner,” Dr Bhatial said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu