Jammu police introduce beat booths in Nagrota

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

In order to increase surveillance and monitoring in rural areas along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Jammu police have come up with the idea of beat booths.

These booths have been established in Nagrota, which will be designated in each beat of all police stations to make accessibility of police more frequent and effective.

“This will also ensure prompt response and mobility in case of exigencies as there shall be more frequent touring and visits of police officers and officials in these beat booths,” said an official.

There will be 25 beats in the Nagrota sub-division, including 15 of Nagrota police station and 10 of Jajjar Kotli police station. Beat booths will have detailed information of all villages and mohallas and also contact numbers under provision of ‘dial your police station’ for the assistance of general public.

