Jammu: PSC, SSB aspirants stage silent protest

Jammu, March 4
Youth wearing Dali masks, signature look of robbers in Money Heist web series, today held a silent protest against the J&K administration for withdrawing all posts prior to October 31, 2019.
The order was issued last month by the J&K administration in which all posts of the Service Selection Board (SSB) and Public Service Commission (PSC) recommended by various government departments were withdrawn. J&K became a Union Territory (UT) after October 31, 2019.
The protest took place on the Tawi bridge that connects old city areas with other places. The protesters said they were hiding their faces as they were left with no other option and they felt humiliated. “Is this some kind of joke where the government withdraws all posts only because nature of the erstwhile state had changed from a given date?” questioned Vivek.
He added that there were many aspirants who were in final stage of the selection process by the SSB and PSC and were now left with no other option. Protesters claimed that they would continue to hold the protest until their genuine demands were met. —
