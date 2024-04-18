Jammu: Session on AI for NCC cadets

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A lecture-cum-interactive session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was conducted at NCC Training Academy in Nagrota, inwhich 500 cadets participated. “The session, crafted by IIT students Aryan and Shreyansh, delved into Artificial Intelligence, exploring its applications, implications, and potential impact on various sectors. Through discussions, interactive demonstrations, and real-world examples, the students provided a comprehensive overview of AI technology, catering to the diverse interests of the young cadets” an official spokesperson of Army said. OC

Smuggler arrested with 17-kg poppy husk

Jammu: Samba police have arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered approximately 17 kg of poppy husk from his possession. A police party from Samba, during vehicle checking at Nud, intercepted a truck (HR65A-4255). During checking, approximately 17 kg poppy husk was recovered, which was concealed inside the cavity behind the driver’s seat . The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Pathankot, who has been arrested.

