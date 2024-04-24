Jammu set to become industrial hub: Jitendra Singh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 23

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that with major industrial units coming in Jammu division, the region was set to become an industrial hub.

Singh said, “With new industrial units coming up in Samba and surrounding regions, the entire belt from Kathua to Samba holds the potential to emerge as a major recruitment and training centre of north India, particularly because of its connection with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and J&K.”

Singh said the Congress and its allies had sabotaged Jammu’s important projects, including Shahpur-Kandi project and the Ujh multipurpose project, which would have irrigated the entire belt of dry land along Samba, Kathua and parts of Jammu district.

The minister further alleged that Congress had also denied 4% reservation to the people living along the International Border (IB) of the region.

Addressing public meetings at different locations in district Samba under Jammu parliamentary constituency, which is going to poll on April 26, Singh said: “The Congress and its allies have not only caused damage to Kandi area of Samba and Kathua by denying them their due, but had also gone to the extent of working against the national interest just to appease certain sections by following an approach of regional discrimination.”

