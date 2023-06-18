Jammu: Shiv Sena’s Uddhav faction protests for statehood

PTI

Jammu: The J&K unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of the State Election Commission here, demanding restoration of statehood and a democratically elected government in the UT. Party’s J&K president Manish Sahni, led the protest. pti

Man axed to death in Doda district, accused arrested

Jammu: A 66-year-old man was axed to death over a dispute related to the extraction of stones in Doda district, the police said on Saturday. The accused, Bharov Singh (31), was arrested from the forested Gandoh area within four hours of the murder, a police official said. pti

Mild quake hits UT, no loss of life or damage reported

Jammu: A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck J&K on Saturday but there was no report of any loss of life or damage, officials said. The epicentre was hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar highway, an official of the meteorological department said.