Jammu: SIA raids in 2 districts to probe cop's terror links

Jammu, September 21
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided several locations linked to a head constable, arrested on fraud charges, to ascertain if he was also involved in terror financing.
Mohammad Ramzan, who was arrested on Tuesday, has 16 bank accounts with transactions running into crores. He was also in touch with 10 foreign mobile numbers and had procured a fake passport, officials said. An SIA team raided the houses of Ramzan and Dubai-based Abu Baker in Kulgam and Bathindi (Jammu), respectively.
The search is underway, an official said. A court had denied bail to Ramzan on Tuesday, saying the charges pointed towards the seriousness of the matter.
