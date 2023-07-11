Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens, allowing stranded Amarnath yatris to proceed towards Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 11

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been reopened, allowing around 5,500 stranded Amarnath pilgrims to continue their journey towards Srinagar. However, a decision regarding regular traffic movement on the highway is yet to be made.

The highway had been blocked for several days due to landslides triggered by incessant rains, causing road stretches at Chamb Seri and Panthiyal to cave in.

Singh said the efforts of the Highway Authorities of India in swiftly restoring the highway, ensuring the safe passage of the stranded vehicles.

Singh provided an update on the road conditions, stating, “At Chamb Seri area, a portion has already been blacktopped, while the remaining portion requires further work. At Panthiyal, the road stretch between the two tunnels had caved in, but the Highway Authorities managed to create an alternate motorable route in the shortest possible time.”

The Amarnath Yatra to cave shrine, nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas at an altitude of 13,000 feet, was suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday due to a closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway owing to the extensive damage caused to its Ramban section, leaving 15,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and at other places.

Authorities said incessant rains have caused unprecedented damage to the highway, especially the stretch falling in Ramban district, forcing its closure for traffic on Monday.

The vehicles carrying the stranded pilgrims were given the green light to proceed towards Srinagar, while an additional 5,500 pilgrims were permitted to move from Jammu.

Singh emphasised that all vehicles, particularly those transporting pilgrims, would be allowed to continue their journey towards Srinagar. However, a decision on traffic movement during the evening hours will be determined by the traffic authorities.

The adverse weather conditions had severely impacted the road connectivity, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded along the route.

