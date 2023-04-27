Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, April 27

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Thursday after a landslide in Ramban district, leaving over 300 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The landslide took place in the Shalgari area of the district, which is being battered by rains, they said.

Over 300 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the officials said.

They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rainsin the Ramban-Banihal sector was proving to be an impediment.

"Continuous shooting stones, slides block traffic at Shalgadi, near Banihal. Arrangements made in shelter sheds for stranded passengers," according to the Twitter handle of the Ramban deputy commissioner.

People have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from the traffic control units, the officials said.

