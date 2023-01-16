Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, January 16
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to a landslide in Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, an official said.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide at Pantiyal area.
An iron tunnel setup at this point to facilitate traffic in the wake of stone shooting has been damaged, they said.
There have been incidents of shooting stones in other areas in Ramban section, they said.
Hundreds of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and Light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points of the highway due to the closure.
Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.
