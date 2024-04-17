Jammu-Srinagar NH partially opened for traffic

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 16

Heavy rainfall in the region triggered landslides and shooting stones in Ramban district causing the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain shut for hours on Tuesday. The NH was blocked on Monday and remained so till Tuesday morning at around 9.45 am.

The NH was partially restored and stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal were cleared first before allowing vehicles from other areas to ply on the vital road link to Kashmir.

A massive mudslide has blocked the N at Dalwas in Ramban which was removed using heavy machinery. It took hours for NHAI and local administration to remove the debris from the area.

Traffic police appealed to the commuters not to start their journey on the highway without consulting the traffic police units.

