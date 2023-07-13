Jammu-Srinagar road opens after five days

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 12

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was restored after five days on Wednesday. A few stretches of the highway had been damaged due to the recent rains in Ramban district after which the traffic movement was suspended, bringing the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to a halt.

While nearly 5,500 Amarnath pilgrims were allowed to proceed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Tuesday, the highway was opened for all commuters on Wednesday. A fresh group of 7,805 Amarnath pilgrims left for Kashmir today morning.

19 deaths so far Five Amarnath pilgrims died of cardiac arrest in 24 hours, taking the toll in this year’s Yatra in the South Kashmir Himalayas to 19, officials said.

Three deaths took place on the Pahalgam axis and two on the Baltal route. pti Another batch leaves A fresh group of 7,805 Amarnath pilgrims left the Jammu base camp for Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

“With strenuous and synergetic efforts of the UT administration and the NHAI, the NH-44 has been fully restored for vehicular traffic in a record time. The stranded vehicles and passengers were cleared on priority,” a traffic official said. Heavy vehicle operators were asked to ensure no overloading. The traffic police will allow tourists and pilgrims from Nagrota in Jammu towards Kashmir from 6 am to 12 noon. Heavy vehicles will be allowed from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the road and the traffic situation on NH-44 and no heavy vehicle will be allowed after 6 pm.

Security forces have also been advised by the traffic police not to ply against traffic plan in view of the possible traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, four Amarnath pilgrims and a driver were injured when their vehicle hit a road divider in Udhampur. The injured were Amar Nath Pandey (60), Sarla Pandey (58), Baij Nath Mishra (58), Sunita Mishra (55) and driver Junaid Muzafar.

