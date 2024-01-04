Jammu University VC calls for strengthening ties with industry

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

University of Jammu (JU) Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai on Wednesday emphasised the importance of fostering a collaborative learning environment and strengthening ties with industry partners.

In a press conference, he said that various capacity development programmes of the faculty are being organised for which Rs 5 crore financial support has been sanctioned by the J&K administration and an additional Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of NEP-2020.

“The faculty of the ‘Design Your Degree’ programme shall also be given specialised training,” the VC said. He said the university is going to give huge impetus to infrastructure development, and in this regard, work will soon start on a prestigious innovation tower, a huge parking space, and a state-of-the-art iconic main gate depicting Dogra culture.

“The University has become the first varsity in the UT to offer a full-fledged Master’s degree in English and Commerce through online mode,” said Rai, adding that the university is going to organise a women’s JK Science Congress in the month of February.

The VC further said that the university is organising a 3-day mega festival called “Goonj,” wherein universities of J&K and affiliated colleges of JU are going to participate and display their best practices in their respective institutions, as well as showcase dance, music and sports. “The magic happens when elders and youth talk, and in this regard, the university is soon starting a programme with the aim of engaging youth with elders,’ he said.

