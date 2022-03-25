Jammu: Vikramaditya Singh likely to join BJP

Jammu, March 24
Speculations are rife that Vikramaditya Singh, who quit the Congress earlier this week, may join the BJP soon. Vikramaditya, son of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, had stated in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi that the party had lost contact with ground realities.
His brother Ajatshatru Singh is already a BJP leader. It is learnt that Vikramaditya is camping in Delhi for his next political move. He had earlier quit the PDP and also his Legislative Council seat, accusing Mehbooba Mufti of discriminating against Jammu.
A senior BJP leader in Jammu, seeking anonymity, said there were speculations even within the J&K unit of the party that Vikramaditya would join the BJP.
Recently, several leaders have joined the saffron fold. In October last year, Devender Singh Rana, brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, had quit the National Conference to join the saffron fold. —
