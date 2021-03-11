Jammu: Will continue selling fruit, says IPL star Umran's father

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 12

Seated silently on a stool in his fruit shop at the busy Residency Road in Jammu, Abdul Rashid Malik, 55, is glued to his mobile screen when a customer breaks the silence, asking for fruits. “Umran ke liye bahut bahut mubarak (congratulations for Umran),” the customer says. Smilingly, Abdul turns to this correspondent and says, “This has been the change since my son (Umran) shot to fame.”

Abdul has been interviewed several times since his son Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad recently.

Asked about his expectation of seeing Umran in national team’s jersy, Abdul says, “Every parent wants to see his child climbing the success ladder. My son has worked very hard since childhood and he should get what he deserves.”

Abdul runs the fruit shop at the same location for decades. His father, too, was in the same business. “I used to work with my father at this shop since childhood. I will keep on running this shop,” he says.

Umran has two sisters. “My wife has supported Umran a lot. He always wanted to be a cricketer. He had gone as a bowler for the Hyderabad team and got an opportunity after another player became unwell. We were tense when he was playing his first match. Finally, his talent got recognition,” says Abdul, adding that he is thankful to Jammu and the country for the love showered on his son.