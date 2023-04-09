Jammu’s 1st Tulip Garden thrown open to public

PTI

Jammu, April 8

Jammu’s first Tulip Garden, spread over five acres and having 2.75 lakh bulbs of 25 different varieties, was thrown open to the public in Ramban district on Saturday.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who inaugurated the Tulip Garden at the famous Sanasar, expressed hope that it would provide a major impetus to tourism and trade activities. “It can create a niche for itself on global tourism map and the administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources,” Sinha said addressing the gathering.

As a “tourism mission’ initiative, he said 75 new destinations, 75 religious sites, 75 new cultural and heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in the Union Territory for opening up new economic avenues to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“Development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar as well as establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch will help in building local capacities, boost employment and favourable climate for entrepreneurship,” he said.

The L-G said Rs 447 crore had been allocated to the tourism sector this year to develop J&K as a modern and smart destination.