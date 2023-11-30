Jammu's MA Stadium pitch not made for T20: Pietersen

PTI

Jammu, November 29

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, who is here in Jammu for the Legends League, is not impressed by the refurbished Maulana Azad Stadium and considers the wicket not good enough for the shortest format of the game.

“The wicket is not good for T20 cricket,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a practice session on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old, who is here as part of the Legends League T20 cricket season 2, praised the opportunity the league offers to retired players to be on the field again as players.

Six Legends League teams with more than 100 former international players are here for the third leg of the tournament, which is being hosted by the Maulana Azad Stadium, resurrected after a gap of over three decades.

The first of the four matches was played at the 20,000-capacity stadium under floodlights on Monday while the remaining three matches are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

“It (Jammu) is amazing. I have been travelling a lot in India for the last 20 years and this is my first time in Jammu, looking forward to playing a game (today) and tomorrow night as well,” Pietersen said ahead of match 2.

“We were being looked after very nicely. The hospitality is as always nowhere seen in the world and the hospitality is magnificent. We had a lovely time,” he said, adding, though he was quite busy with all his work, he freed some time to play golf at the Jammu Tawi golf course on Tuesday.

“I love my golf so I make time for it but unfortunately not much time for anything else. It was very nice to be out, the golf course was for us a nice little four hours outside the hotel which was great,” the cricketer said.

The former batter seemed a bit downcast by the low-scoring game on Monday and said that the people want to see competitive cricket and see the ex-professionals actually competing.

“The wicket (in the M A Stadium) is not good for T20 cricket. You want to see more runs than see the balls rolling along the ground. Let us see if the wicket is better (for the next match) that will be good. For the teams to finish the game in the 20th over as a few (matches) had gone, it is great for the competition,” he said.

#Cricket #England #Jammu