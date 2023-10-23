Jawan dies in Siachen; Rahul Gandhi says Agniveer scheme insult to heroes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on Sunday. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who hailed from Maharashtra.

‘Irresponsible comment’ BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya terms Rahul's tweet irresponsible. Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a battle casualty, he says.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi triggered a political controversy on the death, alleging that the Agniveer scheme was meant to insult national heroes. “The news of the martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman in Siachen is very sad. A young man was martyred for the country — no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom. Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India!” Gandhi posted on X.

BJP leaders, including party IT cell chief, hit back, terming Rahul's tweet irresponsible. “Absolute trash and irresponsible tweet. Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a battle casualty. Accordingly, Laxman’s next of kin will receive the Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%) with an equal matching contribution by the government and interest thereon. The next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years...”

#Gen Manoj Pande #Indian Army #Leh #Maharashtra #Rahul Gandhi #Siachen