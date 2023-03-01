 Jawan shot, 2 ultras behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing eliminated in Pulwama : The Tribune India

Jawan shot, 2 ultras behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing eliminated in Pulwama

Soldier sustains injuries in Pulwama encounter | Arms, ammo seized

Jawan shot, 2 ultras behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing eliminated in Pulwama

Security men at the encounter site in Pulwama. ANI



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 28

Two terrorists believed to be behind the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. A soldier, Sepoy Pawan Kumar, was martyred and another (Naik Hemraj) injured in the gunfight. The slain militants were identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Martyred Sepoy Pawan Kumar

The police claimed they were involved in the killing of 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma of Achan village in Pulwama. A team of the Army, the police and the CRPF cordoned off an area in Padgampora village of Awantipora when the terrorists hiding in a mosque opened fire, a senior police officer said. He said Aqib was killed in the mosque, while Aijaz of Trall near Pulwama, jumped out, possibly from a window, and took refuge in a house nearby where he was shot dead.

A shattered window glass after the encounter in Pulwama. PTI

“In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers sustained grievous injuries. One of them later succumbed to his injuries,” the officer said. Aqib had been active since January 2021 and Aijaz since May 2022. Incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles, a pistol and three grenades, were seized from the encounter site. Both terrorists were also working with the TRF, the police said. As per preliminary Investigation, both militants had come together to conspire and carry out attacks on minorities, outsiders, other vulnerable targets and security forces, the police said.

A defence spokesperson said Sepoy Pawan Kumar bravery overpowered the first militant in a hand-to-hand combat. He is survived by his mother Bhajun Dassi. His mortal remains will be moved for the last rites to his native place at Pithyt village in Rampur, Shimla.

Members of JeM, Hizb

  • The slain militants have been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of the Jaish-e-Mohammed
  • Aqib was killed in a mosque while Aijaz jumped out and took refuge in a nearby house where he was gunned down
  • They were behind killing of 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma of Achan village, the police said

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League