Jawan shot, 2 ultras behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing eliminated in Pulwama

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 28

Two terrorists believed to be behind the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. A soldier, Sepoy Pawan Kumar, was martyred and another (Naik Hemraj) injured in the gunfight. The slain militants were identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Martyred Sepoy Pawan Kumar

The police claimed they were involved in the killing of 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma of Achan village in Pulwama. A team of the Army, the police and the CRPF cordoned off an area in Padgampora village of Awantipora when the terrorists hiding in a mosque opened fire, a senior police officer said. He said Aqib was killed in the mosque, while Aijaz of Trall near Pulwama, jumped out, possibly from a window, and took refuge in a house nearby where he was shot dead.

A shattered window glass after the encounter in Pulwama. PTI

“In the initial exchange of fire, two soldiers sustained grievous injuries. One of them later succumbed to his injuries,” the officer said. Aqib had been active since January 2021 and Aijaz since May 2022. Incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles, a pistol and three grenades, were seized from the encounter site. Both terrorists were also working with the TRF, the police said. As per preliminary Investigation, both militants had come together to conspire and carry out attacks on minorities, outsiders, other vulnerable targets and security forces, the police said.

A defence spokesperson said Sepoy Pawan Kumar bravery overpowered the first militant in a hand-to-hand combat. He is survived by his mother Bhajun Dassi. His mortal remains will be moved for the last rites to his native place at Pithyt village in Rampur, Shimla.

