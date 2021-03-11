Jawans killed in Ladakh bus mishap identified

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

The Army today announced that bodies of seven soldiers, who were killed in a road accident near the LoC in Turtuk sector of Ladakh, shall move to their respective native places for last rites.

The Army also gave out the names of those dead in the mishap. Those dead are Subedar Shinde Vijayrao from Satara; Naib Subedar Gurudayal Sahu of Betul, MP; Naik Sandeep Pal of Jharkhand; Naik Ramanuj Kumar of Patna; Naik Jadhav Prashant Shivaji of Kolhapur; and Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia Pashchim of Mednipur, West Bengal.