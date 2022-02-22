JeM 'militant' arrested in Kupwara; arms seized

Srinagar, February 21
A suspected militant of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the security forces in the Kupwara district on Monday.
On getting information about terrorist movement in the Rajwar area of Handwara, policemen, along with Army and CRPF personnel, established a checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara, a police spokesperson said.
A person, on noticing the security personnel, tried to flee but was apprehended. He has been identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani, a resident of Lolab in Kupwara.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been seized from him, officials said.
During preliminary investigation, the person was identified as a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad operating on the direction of his Pakistani handlers. He also confessed that he was visiting the area with plans of carrying out an attack, the spokesperson added. —
