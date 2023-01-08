JeM’s proxy PAFF banned; doctor, Pak-based Arbaz Ahmad Mir declared ‘terrorist’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/srinagar, January 7

Days after banning The Resistance Front (TRF), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) late on Friday evening declared People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) and all its manifestations and front organisations as unlawful associations under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Besides, Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Pakistan-based Kashmiri terrorist who is a member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Asif Maqbool Dar (doctor by profession) have been declared as “individual terrorists”.

The PAFF, a proxy outfit of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group, has faced action for its involvement in terror activities in J&K and other parts of the country, officials said.

In the notification, the MHA said the PAFF had been regularly issuing threats to security forces, political leaders and civilians working in J&K from other states besides conspiring to undertake violent terrorist activities. “The PAFF has also been found indulging in radicalisation of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling arms, ammunition and explosives,” the MHA said in the notification.

Meanwhile, Arbaz Ahmad Mir, declared as an “individual terrorist”, hails from J&K but has been currently operating from Pakistan. The MHA said Mir had been involved in targeted killings and had emerged as the main conspirator in the killing of a woman teacher, Rajni Bala, in Kulgam a few months ago.

Mir has been involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms, ammunition and explosives from across the border, the MHA said.

Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, who too has got the tag of “individual terrorist”, hails from J&K’s Wagoora (Baramulla) but has been living in Saudi Arabia. With Dar’s designation, the persons to have been designated as “individual terrorists” have gone up to 52.

In 2016, Maqbool left Kashmir and started working in a hospital in Saudi Arabia. His brother was a terrorist, associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed by security forces in 2005.

In the notification, the MHA alleged that Dar was found involved in instigating or provoking youngsters of the Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms. He is an accused in a case being investigated by the NIA for conspiracy to carry out attacks.

Govt’s recent action

The Central Government has already banned The Resistance Front, associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Militants Sheikh Sajjad Gul and Abu Khubaib too have got the tag of ‘individual terrorists’.

