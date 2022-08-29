JEs’ recruitment scrapped, J&K administration recommends CBI investigation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 28

The administration on Sunday cancelled the J&K Services Selection Board’s (JKSSB) recruitment process to hire finance account assistants (FAAs) and junior engineers (JEs), civil. It also recommended a CBI probe.

The decision was taken amid reports that there was a scam in the recruitment process and some of the candidates were benefitted. The government has assured that fresh recruitment process for the same will soon be initiated.

A spokesperson stated, “The JKSSB’s recruitment for FAAs and JEs has been cancelled and a CBI probe recommended into the selection process. The government assures all aspirants that the culprits will not be spared and there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process will start soon.”

Aspirants of the FAA had been protesting in Jammu for the past few weeks alleging that there was a scam in the examination process. The aspirants had asked the J&K government to investigate the examination process through an independent agency.

On the other side, on August 13, a press conference was held in Jammu by some candidates who had cleared the FAA examination and requested the government not to scrap the selection process. The selectees stated that they had come to know from multiple sources that the government was planning to cancel the recruitment as there had been reports of malpractices.

It is after nearly one and a half month when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered an inquiry into similar allegations in the recruitment process of J&K police sub-inspector. The list of candidates who were selected was scrapped and a CBI inquiry was ordered. The CBI had raided several places in early August regarding the matter.

AAP leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is also election in-charge of Jammu, had recently stated that the government had failed to provide employment to the youth of the UT and the selection process in different government jobs was riddled with scams.

Process marred by scam, suggest reports

There have been reports of irregularities in the process to hire finance account assistants (FAA) and junior engineers (JE).

A few candidates have been demanding probe while others who have cleared the exams are against the cancellation.

SI recruitment too under lens

Over a month ago, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the recruitment process of police sub-inspector posts amid allegations of irregularities.

The list of candidates, who were selected, was scrapped and a CBI inquiry was ordered. The CBI had raided several places early this month.

#jammu