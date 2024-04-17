Jhelum boat capsize: J-K government provides ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to victims' families

PTI

Srinagar, April 17

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Bilal Mohiuddin visited Gandbal and met the families of the victims who drowned in the Jhelum river on Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

He said the officials consoled the loss the life and provided an ex-gratia of Rs five Lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized. Ten people were rescued.

