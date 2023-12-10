Jhelum Stadium renamed after ex-CDS Gen Rawat

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 9

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the renaming of Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, in Baramulla, after the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

According to an official government order, “The sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of ‘Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, Baramulla’ as ‘General Bipin Rawat Stadium’.”

General Bipin Rawat, the first CDS of India, tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others. His last assignment in Kashmir was as the General Officer Commanding of the Baramulla-based 19 Infantry Division. During his tenure, General Rawat developed close ties with many residents of Baramulla town. He had commanded the 19 Infantry Division in 2012.

“The Youth Services and Sports Department and Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, shall take immediate necessary steps, including amending their records for effecting the change,” the government order stated.

