Jitendra files nomination from Udhampur LS seat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 21

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

The notification for the Udhampur-Kathua constituency was issued on Wednesday along with 102 seats in 17 states and four Union Territories where polls will be held in the first phase.

Flanked by wife Manju Singh and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh filed his nomination papers at the office of Returning Officer Rakesh Minhas in Kathua town, officials said.

Singh performed puja at his residence in Trikuta Nagar area and visited a temple in Kathua district before filing the nomination.

Singh’s candidature was announced in the first list of BJP along with sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma who will contest from Jammu LS constituency. The last date of filing of nominations is March 27, scrutiny of nominations will be on March 28 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 30 for the first phase.

Singh has started full throttle campaign from the constituency even as other parties are yet to declare their candidates officially. If he wins, it will be the hat-trick victory for the BJP MP.

Seeking the support of the people, he said, “I bow before you for the love and faith in me and I again seek your blessings”.

Before filing the nomination papers, Singh took out a rally that saw the participation of Dalip Singh Rana, better known as ‘The Great Khali’ for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment, and BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina.

After a recent summary revision, the Udhampur-Kathua constituency now has over 16.20 lakh registered voters.

Eyeing a hat-trick

Jitendra Singh contesting from the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time.

In 2014, Singh defeated former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad by more than 60,000 votes. Singh received 4,87,369 votes to 4,26,393 votes garnered by Azad

In 2019, Jitendra Singh won against Congress candidate Vikram Aditya Singh, the son of Congress leader Karan Singh, by a substantial margin of 3,57,252 votes

