Jitendra in PMO for record 3rd term, to retain other portfolios

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 10

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be in the all-powerful Prime Minister’s office (PMO) for a record third consecutive term. He will also retain other ministries held by him earlier.

As per the list released this evening by the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, Jitendra will continue as Minister of State in the PMO, along with other ministries, including Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel (DoPT), Public Grievances & Pensions, and Atomic Energy and Space.

In his capacity as Minister-in-charge, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Singh will also be the minister overseeing the premier institute of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

Jitendra will also be overseeing the administrative functioning of all the important agencies affiliated to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), which include Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and CBI. In his last two terms as minister, Jitendra was credited with being associated with several landmark reforms in the ministries in his charge. These include the abolition of interviews in job selection, rozgar mela and Mission Karmyogi in DoPT and the introduction of the assistant secretary training for IAS officers.

