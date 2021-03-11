Jitendra Singh, Shekhawat discuss progress of Ujh Multipurpose Project in Kathua

New Delhi, May 13
Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday discussed the progress of Ujh Multipurpose Project in Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was co-chaired by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
After several rounds of meetings over the past few years, Central Water Commission carried out a detailed techno-economic review of the project and the revised proposal was accepted in January 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 11,907.77 crore.
The expected timeline of completion of the project is about six years.
Once completed, the project will store around 781 Million Cubic meter of waters of Ujh, a tributary of river Ravi.
The project will ensure enhanced utilisation of waters of eastern rivers allotted to India, as per the Indus Water Treaty that presently flows across the border to Pakistan.
In an earlier meeting chaired by Jitendra Singh in 2020, it was decided that an alternate Canal System or Command System will be planned and the DPR accordingly modified so that the surplus water not utilised by the parts of Kathua district should not inadvertently flow into Pakistan.
The entire Kandi belt in district Kathua and adjoining parts of district Samba will become irrigation and power surplus once the project becomes operational, say officials.
#gajendra singh shekhawat #jitendra singh #ujh multipurpose project
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind
Six persons arrested for providing logistic support to attac...
Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 - 31
Timing of primary schools to be from 7 am - 11 am, middle/h...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian embassy to resume operations in Kyiv from May 17
The embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
4 Vaishno Devi pilgrims feared dead, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Jammu's Katra
The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Katra to Jammu when it ca...