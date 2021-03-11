Jitendra Singh, Shekhawat discuss progress of Ujh Multipurpose Project in Kathua

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday discussed the progress of Ujh Multipurpose Project in Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was co-chaired by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

After several rounds of meetings over the past few years, Central Water Commission carried out a detailed techno-economic review of the project and the revised proposal was accepted in January 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 11,907.77 crore.

The expected timeline of completion of the project is about six years.

Once completed, the project will store around 781 Million Cubic meter of waters of Ujh, a tributary of river Ravi.

The project will ensure enhanced utilisation of waters of eastern rivers allotted to India, as per the Indus Water Treaty that presently flows across the border to Pakistan.

In an earlier meeting chaired by Jitendra Singh in 2020, it was decided that an alternate Canal System or Command System will be planned and the DPR accordingly modified so that the surplus water not utilised by the parts of Kathua district should not inadvertently flow into Pakistan.

The entire Kandi belt in district Kathua and adjoining parts of district Samba will become irrigation and power surplus once the project becomes operational, say officials.

#gajendra singh shekhawat #jitendra singh #ujh multipurpose project