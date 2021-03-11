J&K Administration approves proposal to wind up stationery department

Srinagar: The J&K Administrative Council has approved a proposal to wind up the Department of Stationery and Office Supplies, an official spokesman said. pti
Light rain likely: MeT
Srinagar: The weatherman on Friday predicted mainly clear sky in J&K with very light rain in the next 24 hours. ians
