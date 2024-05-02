J&K administration starts preparation for upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

With Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin from June 29 this year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies have started formulating strategies for safe pilgrimage which will be undertaken by lakhs of people.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting with district officers and line departments to review preparedness for the upcoming pilgrimage.

The meeting primarily focused on assessing the current state of readiness for the annual pilgrimage, with the Deputy Commissioner issuing crucial directives to line department officers. Emphasis was laid on ensuring timely completion of projects under the CAPEX budget before the Yatra commences.

Discussions highlighted the need for concerted efforts from departments such as the Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jal Shakti, Public Works Department (R&B) and the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, had recently discussed the arrangements in connection with the pilgrimage at a high-level meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held on installing registration and RFID counters, facilities at lodging centres for yatris, sanitation, provision of temporary bathrooms, identification of sites for langars and process for seeking permission with mandatory provision of CCTV and fire extinguishers, uninterrupted traffic movement, functioning of public utilities, appointing nodal officers, establishment of control rooms, availability of men and machinery, security, signage installation and other important arrangements.

Jammu Municipal Corporation has also been directed to ensure strict adherence to vending zones and scientific waste management. Fire and Emergency Services Department has been asked to deploy fire tenders at identified locations.

Installing of signages, display boards for facilitating the yatris for sight-seeing and visiting Jammu city has also been started. Concerned departments have been asked to keep a check on the rates to prevent overcharging from pilgrims. Health authorities are preparing with portable and fixed oxygen supplies at all health centres established along the Yatra route.

A total of 55 medical centres will be set up, including six base hospitals with 100 bedded hospital each at Baltal and Chandanwari, 11 medical aid centres, 12 emergency aid centres, 26 oxygen booths, and 15 on-route facilities. 17 on-route facilities will be kept on standby to address any emergencies.

The heath authorities have planned to deploy a total of 1,415 healthcare staff for the Yatra, including 173 specialists, 244 medical officers and 998 paramedics. Out of these, 754 will be sourced from J&K and 661 will be requested from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

