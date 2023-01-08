J&K Administration takes up outreach drive in Rajouri district

Rajouri/Jammu, January 7
Authorities on Saturday started a public outreach programme in Rajouri district to instill a sense of security among the people in the wake of the recent terror strike that left six civilians dead.
Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal said, “Senior Army and police officers are part of the outreach programme to address the concerns of the civilian population. The outreach exercise was started with two meetings at Kotranka and Potha town.”
Kotranka is a remote subdivision of Rajouri district and remained highly infested with terrorism over two decades ago, while Potha is a village adjacent to Dhangri.
“To address the concern among the civil population, the government has started this confidence building measure exercise. More meetings are planned in different areas of the district in coming days,” the DC said.
