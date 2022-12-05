J&K administration to rope in analysts to tackle cyber terrorism

Jammu, December 4

J&K is planning to create a pool of cyber security analysts under the recently launched cyber security policy (CSP) to combat cyber terrorism and cyber attacks. The CSP also talks about setting up a computer emergency response team (CERT), a nodal agency which will ensure safer and stronger internet by responding to major incidents, analysing threats and exchanging critical cyber security information with trusted partners.

According to the official document, the government is also mulling establishing a think tank for policy and decision inputs, an information security management system to manage sensitive data and a Centre of Excellence to combat modern-day security threats. Further, the UT is working towards introducing cyber insurance.

The CSP along with a digital vision document was launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the concluding day of the two-day national conference on e-governance in Katra on November 27.

“The UT is committed to create and sustain a safe and resilient cyber space to promote well-being of its citizens and to ensure protection and sustainability of its infrastructure in the cyber security sector,” the policy document read. It mentioned equipping professionals with requisite cyber security skills and knowledge, promoting Jammu and Kashmir as an ideal destination for businesses that work on developing cyber security products and encourage inter-institutional partnerships to promote collaborative research efforts to tackle cyber attacks.

“The UT shall create a pool of cyber security analysts to work as part-time security specialists of the government, advising it in combating cyber terrorism, protecting from cyber threats, simulating cyber-attacks to help find security loopholes, and assisting CERT on the ground in case of a cyber-security incident,” the document read. However, it said the government will encourage full time jobs to the analysts so that talent remains within the region. The document said the primary mandate of the CERT is to provide cyber security related actionable information to the government. — PTI

