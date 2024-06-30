J&K admn engages realtors on draft development rights

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today said it has come up with Draft Jammu and Kashmir Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy 2024 and the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy 2024, a government spokesman said.

“As part of the inclusive policy-making process, the Housing and Urban Development Department has invited objections and suggestions from the general public,” he added.

To further this initiative, the spokesman said, “Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, convened meetings with real estate stakeholders of Kashmir and Jammu on June 26th and 29th at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.”

“These meetings aimed to gather valuable insights and feedback from the realtors of Jammu and Kashmir on the proposed policies,” the spokesman claimed.

“A comprehensive presentation on the Draft Grant and Utilisation of Transferable Development Rights Policy and the Draft Land Pooling Policy was delivered, detailing the key features and benefits of the policies,” the government said.

“The presentation underscored the government’s commitment to creating a balanced development framework that addresses the needs of all stakeholders,” the government spokesman said.

“Following the presentation, comments and suggestions were sought from the realtors. The participants actively shared their perspectives, offering constructive feedback and proposing amendments to enhance the efficacy of the policies. The discussions were marked by a collaborative spirit, with realtors expressing their appreciation for the government’s inclusive approach,” the spokesman claimed.

He said both meetings concluded on a positive note, with the Commissioner Secretary thanking the realtors for their participation and valuable contributions. The feedback gathered during these sessions will be meticulously reviewed and considered in finalisation of the policies.

