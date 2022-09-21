J&K Admn launches portal for compassionate job scheme

PTI

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched the portal of the J&K Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme. It will do away with the manual process for applying for compassionate appointments. No application will be considered if not filed in one year of an employee's death or retirement on invalid pension. oc

Terror conspiracies being foiled daily, says DGP

Jammu: Conspiracies hatched from across the border to disturb peace in J&K are being foiled on a daily basis, DGP Dilbag Singh has said. He asserted that security forces were fully alert to scuttle infiltration attempts by terrorists before the onset of winter.