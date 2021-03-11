J&K bank corruption: CBI questions former J-K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in Mumbai building case

New Delhi, May 20
The CBI on Friday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu for alleged corruption in the purchase of a building for Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s integrated office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla complex when he was the Chairman of the bank, officials said.
Drabu was booked by the CBI following a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, they said.
He was questioned in Srinagar, they said.
The CBI has alleged that the bank had entered into a deal for its branch office at the Bandra Kurla Complex with Akruti Gold at a much higher rate than offered by other shortlisted builders causing a loss of over Rs 100 crore to the bank.
The case was earlier probed by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had registered an FIR following a preliminary inquiry.
