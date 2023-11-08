JK Board examinations from March, results to be out in June

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 7

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the exam schedule for 10th to 12th standard students. The schedule, which has been designed to accommodate both soft and hard zones, is set to kick off in the coming year.

For the soft zones, JKBOSE will initiate the annual regular exams for 10th to 12th standard students during the first week of March 2024. In a communication issued by the Director Academics of JKBOSE, the specifics of the schedule were outlined. The board has also established a schedule for result announcements. For both hard and soft zones, the results for the 10th standard exams will be made public in the third week of June 2024. The results for the 11th standard exams are scheduled to be announced in the last week of June, while the 12th standard results will be disclosed in the second week of June.

Notably, JKBOSE has identified 444 schools in J&K where annual regular examinations will be held in April. Additionally, the entire Leh district has been classified as a hard zone.

JKBOSE schedule announced

In soft zones, 10th standard exams will begin from the second week of March, 11th standard exams in last week of March, and 12th standard exams in the first week of March 2024

In hard zones, exams for class 10th and 12th standards will take place from the second week of April 2024, while the exams for 11th standard students will begin in the last week of April

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar