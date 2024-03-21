JK board postpones Class 12 examination after paper mix-up

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 20

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education today postponed the class 12 examination of the Physical Education subject after students received question papers meant for class 11, causing inconvenience. The Board has decided to conduct a thorough investigation to determine how this error occurred and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The students said they were surprised to see the Physical Education paper of class 11th. Following the complaints of students, the authorities at the Jammu & Kashmir Board swiftly responded by postponing the class 12th examination for the Physical Education subject, originally scheduled for today.

In a statement, the Joint Secretary, Examination, of JKBOSE stated, “The physical education paper for class 12th has been postponed. However, the rescheduled date will be communicated separately in due course of time.”

Efforts are underway to rectify the situation, he said. All superintendents, the official said, have been instructed to collect both the answer sheets and the incorrect question papers related to the Physical Education subject. These materials will be securely packaged and handed over to the relevant board office for further action, he added.

The official said that the incorrect question papers were mistakenly distributed to examination centers across Jammu and Kashmir, despite being labelled as class 11 papers. He said it is grave error and investigation has been ordered.

The students said they should be given adequate preparation time once the paper is rescheduled.

