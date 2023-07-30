J&K can’t be run via remote control from Delhi: Leaders on delay in Assembly poll

PTI

Jammu, July 29

Leaders of various political parties on Saturday targeted the BJP-led central government over the delay in holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said the union territory couldn’t be run through a “remote control from Delhi”.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion here, the leaders underlined the importance of dialogue to reach a consensus to pull Jammu and Kashmir out of the present “quagmire”.

CPM’s MY Tarigami, National Conference Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena-BST's Manish Saini, Peoples Democratic Party's Varinder Singh Sonu and Awami National Conference’s senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah were among those who took part in the discussion titled “Jammu and Kashmir – The Way Forward”.

No Congress representative took part in the discussion, which was organised by the Centre for Peace and Progress.

Tarigami said “when the Assembly polls are announced, the BJP will face the restless people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said the people had high hopes from the Supreme Court and believed it would uphold the Constitution by providing them justice.

“Dialogue is the key to reaching a consensus and working together to end political uncertainty and misgovernance,” he said.

