 J&K clinches gold at ODOP awards 2023 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J&K clinches gold at ODOP awards 2023

J&K clinches gold at ODOP awards 2023

J&K clinches gold at ODOP awards 2023

JKTPO managing director Khalid Jahangir receives the award from Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

In a landmark achievement, the Union Territory of J&K clinched gold (state category B) for promoting ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative during the national ODOP awards ceremony, held in New Delhi recently.

The event, held during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024, recognised exceptional contributors to the ODOP initiative, showcasing India’s cultural heritage artistic skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. The ODOP initiative, aimed at selecting, branding, and promoting one unique product from each district across the country, holds the promise of creating sustainable employment and fostering holistic socio-economic development.

In a ceremony organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, Khalid Jahangir, the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), accepted the award on behalf of the Union Territory. The JKTPO has been designated as nodal agency in the UT for ODOP which played a pivotal role in promoting ODOP products from the region, showcasing a remarkable commitment to the initiative.

Additionally, the Shopian district of J&K secured bronze award under category of district awards for agriculture sector. This recognition highlights the district’s commendable contribution to the ODOP initiative, particularly in the field of horticulture, with Apple as ODOP product.

“The ODOP awards ceremony is a testament to India’s journey towards self-reliance, and the winners from Jammu and Kashmir have exemplified excellence in promoting the ODOP initiative. The UT, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, stands as a shining example of commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to the nation’s economic and cultural growth,” said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said, “Pertinently, JKTPO has been instrumental in promotion of ODOP and remains steadfast in its commitment to further boost these initiatives. A comprehensive activity plan, dedicated to promotion of ODOP products in Jammu and Kashmir, has been devised to further boost the ODOP with focus on products of each district. The JKTPO with the support of the government will take further proactive steps to foster growth and recognition of ODOP products in the region”.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

4
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

5
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

6
World

Viral video: Accused leaps and attacks US judge in courtroom

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

9
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

10
Punjab

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

not part of US-led operation so far

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy


Cities

View All

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre