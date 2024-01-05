J&K clinches gold at ODOP awards 2023

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

In a landmark achievement, the Union Territory of J&K clinched gold (state category B) for promoting ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative during the national ODOP awards ceremony, held in New Delhi recently.

The event, held during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024, recognised exceptional contributors to the ODOP initiative, showcasing India’s cultural heritage artistic skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. The ODOP initiative, aimed at selecting, branding, and promoting one unique product from each district across the country, holds the promise of creating sustainable employment and fostering holistic socio-economic development.

In a ceremony organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, Khalid Jahangir, the Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), accepted the award on behalf of the Union Territory. The JKTPO has been designated as nodal agency in the UT for ODOP which played a pivotal role in promoting ODOP products from the region, showcasing a remarkable commitment to the initiative.

Additionally, the Shopian district of J&K secured bronze award under category of district awards for agriculture sector. This recognition highlights the district’s commendable contribution to the ODOP initiative, particularly in the field of horticulture, with Apple as ODOP product.

“The ODOP awards ceremony is a testament to India’s journey towards self-reliance, and the winners from Jammu and Kashmir have exemplified excellence in promoting the ODOP initiative. The UT, under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, stands as a shining example of commitment to fostering innovation and contributing to the nation’s economic and cultural growth,” said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said, “Pertinently, JKTPO has been instrumental in promotion of ODOP and remains steadfast in its commitment to further boost these initiatives. A comprehensive activity plan, dedicated to promotion of ODOP products in Jammu and Kashmir, has been devised to further boost the ODOP with focus on products of each district. The JKTPO with the support of the government will take further proactive steps to foster growth and recognition of ODOP products in the region”.

